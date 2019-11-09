29-year-old charged in deadly Raleigh shooting on Trawick Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have charged a 29-year-old man in the deadly Friday night shooting in Raleigh on Trawick Road.

Police said a man was found shot dead Friday night around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Trawick Road near New Bern Avenue.



Raleigh police said Saturday morning Carlton Craig Harris was charged with murder in the death of 31-year-old Antonio O'Neal Early.

Carlton Craig Harris



Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighfatal shootinghomicide investigationgun violencehomicideman killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 injured in east Raleigh shooting, officials say
4 injured after couples argument leads to stabbing at Cary CinéBistro
Sen. Tillis pledges to reserve judgment on Trump, impeachment
WEEKEND EVENTS: Holly Day Fair, Veterans Day 5K & food truck rodeo
String of car break-ins at Brier Creek apartments, 1 truck stolen
Garner woman raped by man who broke into her home, police say
Mother charged after unrestrained 5-year-old dies in Fayetteville wreck
Show More
Cyber attacks target North Carolina government agencies
Man charged after making threat in Fayetteville Tech classroom
11-year-old brings gun to school in Cumberland County
Multi-million dollar grant to accelerate I-95 widening project
Now Open: Weaver Street Market at The Dillon in downtown Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News