2nd man arrested, charged in deadly Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday morning in Raleigh.
Leondra Montel Perry-Yarbrough, 21, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Darrell Travonne Willie Greene, 21.
Yarbrough is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.
On Monday, Raleigh police arrested and charged Darius Harris-Allen, 26, with murder in connection with Greene's death.
The shooting happened around 4 in the morning near Capital Boulevard and Starmount Drive.
Greene was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 3300 block of Capital Boulevard. He was taken by private vehicle to WakeMed, where he died from his injuries.
Harris-Allen is also being held in the Wake County Detention Center.
RPD said the investigation continues despite the two arrests.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.