Three arrested after Confederate Memorial protest in Pittsboro

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were arrested Saturday afternoon during the protest of a highly-contested Confederate Memorial in downtown Pittsboro.

Chatham County Sheriff's office said around 10 a.m., protestors and counter-protestors began to assemble on the sides of East Street near the Historic Courthouse.

Just after 2 p.m., deputies said there were 30 protestors and or counter-protestors in the area.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Jessica Reavis of Danville, 43-year-old Richard Allen of Pittsboro and 30-year-old Thalia Considnie of Durham.

Courtesy of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office



Reavis is facing charges for allegedly carrying a concealed gun and carrying a concealed weapon.

Allen was charged for disorderly conduct.

Considnie was charged with disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons at a parades, etc.
