DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Three men have been arrested and charged with murder in the July death of a man found inside a burning car in Durham.
Ly Teng Nhiayi, 32, from California, was found dead inside a burning car in the 5000 block of Guardian Drive around 9:30 p.m. on July 26.
An autopsy showed that Nhiayi had been shot before the car went up in flames.
Investigators charged 40-year-old Derrick Tyson, 28-year-old Reginald McClain and 29-year-old Walter Thorne-Price with murder.
Investigators served search warrants at homes in Durham, Cary and Greensboro and recovered a stolen gun and drugs.
The shooting did not appear to be random.
All three men were arrested Thursday and placed in Durham County Jail without bond.