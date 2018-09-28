3 men charged with murder in July death of man found inside burning car in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Three men have been arrested and charged with murder in the July death of a man found inside a burning car in Durham.

Ly Teng Nhiayi, 32, from California, was found dead inside a burning car in the 5000 block of Guardian Drive around 9:30 p.m. on July 26.

An autopsy showed that Nhiayi had been shot before the car went up in flames.

Investigators charged 40-year-old Derrick Tyson, 28-year-old Reginald McClain and 29-year-old Walter Thorne-Price with murder.

Investigators served search warrants at homes in Durham, Cary and Greensboro and recovered a stolen gun and drugs.

The shooting did not appear to be random.

All three men were arrested Thursday and placed in Durham County Jail without bond.
