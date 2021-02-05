3 High Point police officers shot during standoff, suspect still barricaded inside home

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three High Point police officers were shot overnight by an armed man barricaded inside a home.High Point Police Department said an officer heard shots fired on West English Road around 11 p.m. The responding officer went to a home on the 2900 block of the road, where a man retreated inside as soon as the officer approached the home.A tactical team arrived and surrounded the home before the man inside shot his rifle from inside the home, hitting three officers.All three officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One officer is expected to need surgery.As of Friday morning, the man remained barricaded inside the home. Investigators said they are trying to negotiate with him, but he continues to periodically fire the rifle--keeping them from entering the building.Other homes in the neighborhood have been evacuated.Greensboro Police Department, High Point Police Department, and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office have responded.