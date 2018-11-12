3 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Johnston County home

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people were shot and killed and a fourth wounded at a Johnston County home Monday after a verbal altercation.Sheriff Steve Bizzell told ABC11 that four people were shot and one person was taken to WakeMed for treatment.Three of the victims died at the scene. The fourth person was hospitalized with serious injuriesThe shooting happened in the 4600 block of Woods Crossroads Road east of Dunn. Deputies received the call at 8:54 p.m.The sheriff's office told ABC11 that the suspect is Armando Martinez and they are actively looking for him."Martinez shared the residence with the victims here," said Chief Deputy Benjy Gattis. "Right now I can't tell you the relationship between them but they all did live here in this residence together."Gattis said Martinez left the scene in a red 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup. The license plate is PFD-4913.The scene remains an active investigation with a heavy law enforcement presence."We have multiple investigators here right now that are canvassing and collecting evidence at the scene right now," Gattis said.The sheriff's office could not immediately confirm names or ages of the victims but told ABC11 all four victims were adults who lived at the home.