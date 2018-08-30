3 killed in crash on I-40 in Johnston County identified, 1 charged

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --The three people who died in two crashes on I-40 in Johnston County Wednesday afternoon have been identified and one person has been charged.
The NC State Highway Patrol has identified the passenger killed in a 2008 Volkswagen as Michael Anthony Peters, 64, of Youngsville.
Troopers said Peters' vehicle was one of several struck by a flatbed utility truck operated by 61-year-old William Van Oneal of Garner.
The other two victims were identified as Tidelands Health Board of Trustees Chairman H. McRoy Skipper Jr. and his wife, Jo Skipper.
Following the incident, Tidelands Health issued the following statement:
"It is with profound sorrow and the deepest regret that Tidelands Health mourns the loss of H. McRoy Skipper Jr., CPA, longtime chairman of the Tidelands Health board of trustees, and his wife, Jo Skipper. Our prayers are with the couple's family at this incredibly difficult time. Their loss and ours is immeasurable."
Sgt. Mike Baker told ABC11 that troopers were investigating one crash on I-40 near NC 210 when a second crash happened, which caused the most damage.
A total of nine vehicles were involved between the two crashes -- including a tractor-trailer and Oneal's flatbed utility truck which was hauling lumber.
Troopers said Oneal failed to reduce his speed for stopped traffic, causing him to strike several vehicles which then caused a chain-reaction of crashes.
Oneal has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor death.
