3 suspects sought after Han-Dee Hugo's armed robbery in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County deputies are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint on Monday.On Monday evening, deputies responded to a panic alarm at a Han-Dee Hugo's along the 400 block of Pleasant Dr.Surveillance video shows the two masked suspects wearing black jogging pants walking into the convenience store, going to the cashier and forcing him to empty the cash register at gunpoint.The suspects made off with the cash and a third suspect, wearing grey jogging pants and a yellow face mask, was outside the store.Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0880.