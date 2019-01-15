3 suspects taken into custody in shooting of trooper in Wilson County

Three suspects have been arrested following the shooting of a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper in Wilson County. (Credit: Wilson County officials)

ELM CITY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper was shot in Wilson County on Monday evening, and after an intense search, three suspects have been taken into custody.



Sgt. Michael Baker confirmed to ABC11 that Trooper D.C. Harrell, a five-year veteran assigned to Wilson County, was taken to a hospital with what were described as serious but non-life threatening injuries.



Two of the three suspects, 40-year-old William Boswell and 25-year-old Bryan Mullins, were taken into custody Monday evening.

Around 12 a.m., officials arrested the third suspect, 36-year-old John Jones, in a wooded area off Cattail Road near Weaver Road.



He was taken to Wilson Medical Center with minor injuries and will be taken before a magistrate after he receives medical clearance.

John David Jones



Jones has been charged in the shooting, which happened on Sharon Acres Road in Elm City, Woodard said.

Jones has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries and assault on a law enforcement officer.



Boswell and Mullins have been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

They were booked into the Wilson County Detention under a $15,000.00 secure bond.

"This needless assault provides another reminder of the perils law enforcement officers face each day," said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr, commander of the State Highway Patrol. "I would ask everyone to keep Trooper Harrell's family and our entire organization in their thoughts and prayers."



Trooper Harrell is the son of retired Sergeant L. C. Harrell and the grandson of retired Trooper T. C. Cherry.



Residents in the area are encouraged to contact 911 if they see any suspicious activity. Anyone with information should contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office at (252) 237-2118.
