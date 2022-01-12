321 Coffee to open new shop in downtown Raleigh

321 Coffee announced it will soon open a new storefront in downtown Raleigh at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Glenwood Avenue.
That new location is set to open in late spring 2022, which will allow the company to hire more people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).
Right now, the company said it employs more than 30 people with IDD, and it has a waitlist of more than 50 others seeking employment.
321 Coffee's original location at the State Farmers Market remains open and will continue to operate after the downtown Raleigh store opens.