4 arrested in cocaine bust near RDU

Four people were arrested Friday in a drug bust near the Raleigh airport, according to court documents.Investigators said Tarvarest Hargrave, 43 of Durham, bought about 3 pounds of cocaine from Luz Ortega, 44, Jason Anderson, 40, and Christopher Lopes, 28.Hargrave and Ortega were arrested on John Brantley Boulevard near the entrance to building that houses American Airlines cargo and the USO. The two other suspects were arrested a half mile away on Rental Car Drive.They were all charged with trafficking in cocaine.ABC11's Ed Crump is working to get more information on the drug bust from investigators and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.