4 injured after couples argument leads to stabbing at Cary CinéBistro

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a couple after a man pulled a knife and began stabbing people at the CinéBistro in Cary on Friday night.A theater employee called the police just after 7:45 p.m.Cary police said two couples got into an argument in the theater and took it into the lobby.According to police, a man pulled a knife and began slashing people, injuring the theater manager, two employees and another man.The manager suffered a non-life-threatening puncture wound to the abdomen area. He was taken to WakeMed Raleigh for treatment.The couple involved in the stabbing fled the scene.Police have not identified those involved in the incident.