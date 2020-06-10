5 people, including 6-year-old, injured in Scotland Neck drive-by shooting

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people, including a 6-year-old, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Scotland Neck.It happened just after 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Greenwood Street and East 13th Street.Police said officers arrived within a minute of the shooting. Two victims were found in a car and two were found on the porch in the 300 block of East 13th Street.All of the victims were taken to Vidant Medical are reportedly in surgery at this time.According to police, the victims were in front of 306 East 13th Street when gunfire erupted. Several men in a white Charger with a spoiler on the rear truck are thought to be involved in the apparent drive-by.While at the scene, officers learned of another shooting involving the same car on Highway 903 just outside of Scotland Neck. That victim is being treated at Martin General Hospital.Scotland Neck Police was assisted by Halifax County Sheriffs Office, Enfield Police Department, Martin County Sheriff's Office and Williamston Police Department."This is another cowardly act by individuals who just can't seem to settle disputes without the use of a firearm. Our officers increased patrol in this area because it is a known drug area and there have been several complaints in the past week. It's one thing for adults to have conflicts, but I will not tolerate anyone hurting or shooting innocent children. We are learning more each minute about the shooting and who you are, do yourselves a favor, cooperate and turn yourselves in before law enforcement officers come for you," said Scotland Neck Police Chief John Tippett.