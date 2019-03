NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Nash County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for five inmates who escaped from the Nash County Detention Center, Sheriff Keith Stone confirms.Law enforcement is currently looking for Raheem Horne, 25, Laquaris Battle, 22, David Viverrette, 28, David Ruffin, 30, and Keonte Murphy, 23.If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call (252) 459-1510.