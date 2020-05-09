Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: 2 NY children die to mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY -- Two children in New York have died to the mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19.

Westchester County officials announced Friday that a child being treated for a mystery illness believed to be linked to the coronavirus has died.

The illness, called Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome Associated with COVID-19, prompted an advisory to healthcare providers to immediately report any related symptoms.
County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said officials are still assessing whether underlying conditions were a factor in the death of the child, who was being treated at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital.

Physician-in-Chief Dr. Michael Gewit described it as, "more of an encephalitis picture, brain, neurologic problem that may or may not have been identical to the rest. It was an unusual presentation, and that child did not do well."

RELATED: Kids sick with mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19; symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, TSS

There are currently 11 children ranging in age from a few months old to teenagers hospitalized at Maria Fareri with the inflammatory disease, adding to the 73 children statewide hospitalized from the mysterious illness.

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a 5-year-old boy in New York City had died from COVID-related complications, but it was not immediately clear if the child was also being treated for the inflammatory syndrome.

The boy passed away Thursday night at Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, which has been treating several children with a similar condition.

In nearly all cases, the children have tested positive for COVID antibodies, meaning they were infected but asymptomatic and only becoming ill four to six weeks after exposure.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus: Suburban boy, 6, battles mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19

A 6-year-old Chicago boy is also hospitalized at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital battling a mysterious inflammatory illness that mimics symptoms of Kawasaki's Disease and appears to be linked to COVID-19.

The boy was immediately placed in the intensive care unit. At first, doctors thought he had Kawasaki's disease because Nolan's symptoms were similar, but they realized it was something different.

"It is definitely an inflammatory response to the virus because all of his inflammatory markers went up, a lot of heart enzymes went up," his mother said.

The possible link has also been reported in the United Kingdom between pediatric COVID-19 and serious inflammatory disease. The inflammatory syndrome has features which overlap with Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome and may occur days to weeks after acute COVID-19 illness.

It can include persistent fever, abdominal symptoms, rash, and even cardiovascular symptoms requiring intensive care.

Health officials say early recognition by pediatricians and referral to a specialist including to critical care is essential, and molecular and serological testing for COVID-19 in children exhibiting the above symptoms is recommended.

The majority of patients have tested positive for COVID-19, some on molecular testing for SARS-COV-2, others on serological testing.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCE PAGE:
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthchildren's healthchildrenhospitalu.s. & worldnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in Wake County as Phase 1 starts
$1M worth of heroin labeled 'coronavirus' bio-hazard seized in drug bust
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies from coronavirus at 75
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in Wake County as Phase 1 starts
Stores slowly reopen during Phase 1, some choose to remain closed
$1M worth of heroin labeled 'coronavirus' bio-hazard seized in drug bust
Apex high school grad has plenty to celebrate despite cancellations
Georgia man's death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy
Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies from coronavirus at 75
Cape Fear Regional Theater organizing dance challenge for seniors
Show More
White House to direct supply of remdesivir amid access fears
Newest Gerber Baby makes history
Some COVID-19 survivors may never fully recover
Some car insurance companies issuing refunds, but is it enough?
Anonymous donor gifts Fayetteville State freshmen with laptops
More TOP STORIES News