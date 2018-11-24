Roughly 5,300 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Sandy Creek after a tree fell onto a sewer line in Durham.Officials with the City of Durham Department of Water Management said the incident happened on Friday.Reports state that a tree fell and broke the 16" gravity man along 2989 Cameron Boulevard, causing the sewer water to run into a tributary that flows into Sandy Creek.Officials said the spill lasted from 3:30 p.m. to 1:20 a.m.Authorities said no immediate harm was done to the environment, people, or nearby property.