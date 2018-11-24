Fallen tree causes 5,300 gallons of wastewater to flow into Sandy Creek

Sewer cap (Shutterstock)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Roughly 5,300 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Sandy Creek after a tree fell onto a sewer line in Durham.

Officials with the City of Durham Department of Water Management said the incident happened on Friday.

Reports state that a tree fell and broke the 16" gravity man along 2989 Cameron Boulevard, causing the sewer water to run into a tributary that flows into Sandy Creek.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officials said the spill lasted from 3:30 p.m. to 1:20 a.m.

Authorities said no immediate harm was done to the environment, people, or nearby property.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sewerwaste managementsewage spilldurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wet weather may cause issues on Triangle roads
Search for Hania Aguilar nears week 3
Terrified worker at Victoria's Secret hides from Black Friday shoppers
Man arrested after leaving sanctuary to meet with immigration officials
No punishment for students in viral Nazi salute photo
Where to shop in Raleigh on Small Business Saturday
Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
GoFundMe set up to help NC students who lost instruments to Florence
Show More
French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police
Johnston Co. man charged with taking indecent liberties with 3 children
8 hospitalized following van crash in Fayetteville
Big crowds at Crabtree Valley Mall for Black Friday
Woman carrying twins and battling leukemia in need of donor
More News