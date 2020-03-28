6 Tips on how to care for seniors while social distancing

By Nicole Clagett
Older adults are more vulnerable to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) due to compromised immune systems and underlying health conditions. Seniors, loved ones, caregivers, and the community at large plays a vital part in preventing the spread of disease and protecting seniors from coronavirus. There are a few important considerations that can make a big difference in how your loved one will weather this storm.

  1. Encourage your loved one practice social distancing through compromise if necessary
  2. Consider rescheduling routine medical appointments or use telemedicine
  3. Contemplate having your loved one move in with you temporarily
  4. Ask in-home contracted service providers what their protocol is when managing multiple patients at this time
  5. Provide resources for your loved one to stay fit
  6. Stay connected with various technological platforms


If you are caregiving for a loved one and would like to get connected with others in our community who are walking the same path join ABC11's Caregivers Corner moderated by Nicole Clagett. The group has 1000+ people supporting one another and sharing wonderful information and resources daily.

More helpful tips can be found on ABC11's Caregivers Corner section.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronaviruscaregivers cornerabc11 together
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: More than 900 COVID-19 cases in NC; 4 deaths reported
What counts as 'essential business' in North Carolina?
COVID-19 infections top 600,000 worldwide, long fight ahead
NC State Highway Patrol trooper killed in Wayne County crash
Gov. Cooper issues stay-at-home order for all of North Carolina
LIVE | Trump COVID-19 update as ship heads to NYC
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
Show More
Chef of Durham restaurant closed by 2019 gas explosion speaks on COVID-19
NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
Near-record warmth arrives Saturday
Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98
300 Cape Fear Valley Health employees temporarily furloughed
More TOP STORIES News