6-year-old boy found lying in Wake County road, pronounced dead shortly thereafter

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 6-year-old boy was found in the road and later pronounced dead Tuesday night.Wake County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the child was found near the intersection of Benson Road and JR Drive around 11 p.m.Investigators said the child was sent to the hospital were he was pronounced dead. The boy's cause of death remains unclear.The boy had some scrapes on his body, but no obvious large impact wound. Still, investigators are looking into the possibility that the boy was the victim of a hit-and-run.Stay with ABC11 as we work to uncover more details about what happened.