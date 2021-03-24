6-year-old boy found lying in Wake County road, pronounced dead shortly thereafter

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 6-year-old boy was found in the road and later pronounced dead Tuesday night.

Wake County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the child was found near the intersection of Benson Road and JR Drive around 11 p.m.

Investigators said the child was sent to the hospital were he was pronounced dead. The boy's cause of death remains unclear.

The boy had some scrapes on his body, but no obvious large impact wound. Still, investigators are looking into the possibility that the boy was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to uncover more details about what happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyhit and runchild death
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Part of Wright brothers' 1st airplane now on Mars
2 NC men accused of drugging, raping woman found dead in Miami hotel room
COVID-19 restrictions to be eased Friday in NC
Raleigh stabbing suspect arrested
LA man says he found shrimp tails in Cinnamon Toast Crunch
LATEST: NC prepares for next reopening stage
New Lowes Foods opens in Cary
Show More
Year after COVID crisis hits, some small businesses see huge growth
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
'Virginia Woolf,' 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
﻿Wake County housing relief program overrun with applications
Photos of migrant detention center highlight border secrecy
More TOP STORIES News