Durham 6-year-old child, woman killed in Wake County crash, 2 others injured

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham woman and a 6-year-old child were killed and two others were injured Saturday morning in a Wake County wreck on NC Highway 98.Just before noon, North Carolina Highway Patrol said a vehicle traveling northbound on Moores Pond Road failed to yield the right-of-way when a second vehicle traveling westbound on NC-98 struck the initial vehicle.Authorities identified the two fatalities as 41-year-old Julie Abraham and 6-year-old Nicholas Abraham both from Durham.Two others were injured but authorities said they were unsure which vehicle they were in.Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.