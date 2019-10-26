Durham 6-year-old child, woman killed in Wake County crash, 2 others injured

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham woman and a 6-year-old child were killed and two others were injured Saturday morning in a Wake County wreck on NC Highway 98.

Just before noon, North Carolina Highway Patrol said a vehicle traveling northbound on Moores Pond Road failed to yield the right-of-way when a second vehicle traveling westbound on NC-98 struck the initial vehicle.

Authorities identified the two fatalities as 41-year-old Julie Abraham and 6-year-old Nicholas Abraham both from Durham.

Two others were injured but authorities said they were unsure which vehicle they were in.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.
