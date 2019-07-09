61-year-old Johnston County pastor charged with sex crimes

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A local pastor, who is charged with sex crimes involving a 13-year-old girl, is off of the job at a church in Johnston County.The Johnston County Sheriff's Office arrested 61-year-old Reverend Stephen Morris last Friday on 10 felony counts, including five counts of statutory rape and five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.According to court documents, Morris is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old between June 2013 and June 2014.Morris is the reverend at Oliver's Grove Baptist Church on Highway 301 south of Four Oaks.Detectives say the victim is now 19 years old and reported what happened to police last month.Because the incident involves a juvenile victim, authorities would not disclose how the victim and suspect knew one another.Morris remains in the Johnston County jail under a $2.5 million bond.