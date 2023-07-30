7 motorcyclists injured by hit-and-run SUV driver in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Seven motorcyclists were injured in a crash involving a hit-and-run SUV driver on Saturday, the Highway Patrol said.

State troopers said it happened just before 10:15 p.m. on US 70 westbound.

A large group of motorcyclists were on the road when a black/dark-colored Ford Explorer changed lanes, striking the motorcyclist at the front of the pack. That caused a chain reaction where three other motorcycles collided.

Other riders told the Highway Patrol that the Explorer accelerated and exited at US-70 business and speeded into Smithfield.

Another rider who followed the SUV told troopers that the Ford started running red lights in the city and that he eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash and seven people were injured, Three of the injured riders were taken to WakeMed in Cary. Two of them sustained serious injuries.

Authorities said Sunday that they are still looking for the SUV, which likely sustained rear damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Patrol.