Seven-year-old girl struck by motorcycle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Friday night after she was struck by a motorcycle in Raleigh, police said.

Raleigh police said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on 1504 Burgundy St. when a motorcyclist hit some cars and slid into the girl.

The child was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but her injuries are believed not to be serious.

The motorcyclist was charged with reckless driving.

Police did not identify those involved in the crash.
