A 72-year-old Raeford woman has been arrested in the statutory rape of a 13-year-old.According to a release from Raeford Police Department, Caroline Pitts, of East Donaldson Avenue, was charged with multiple counts of felony sexual assault after she sexually violated a young teen.Officials say the assaults took place in Raeford and Fayetteville.Pitts was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with one count of statutory rape of a child by an adult, one count of statutory offense by an adult, one count of indecent liberties with a child, one count of crime against nature, and one count of felony child abuse-sexual act.She is currently being held under a $500,000 bond.