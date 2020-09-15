shooting

8 injured, including two teenagers, in 'multiple' Durham shootings Monday night, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating 'multiple' shootings that injured eight people Monday evening.

According to police, the first shooting happened just after 5 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and told officers he was walking in east Durham when he was shot in the leg.

Later, officers responded to Delano Street where a 17-year-old boy said he was walking when shots were fired from a car. The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the upper thigh but the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Fairview Street and found three men had been shot while standing outside. The victims told officers shots were fired at them by the occupant(s) of a gray SUV.

A 26-year-old man and 31-year-old man were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Just before 9 p.m., officers in the area of Cheek Road and Hardee Street were flagged down by people who said they had been shot at in the 1100 block of Delano Street. A 22-year-old woman in a car suffered gunshot wounds to her side and a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Officers were then called to WakeMed Brier Creek where a 27-year-old man had gone for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He told officers he had also been shot on Delano Street.

Authorities said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Fairview Street is asked to call Investigator Crumbley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29163 and anyone with information about the other shootings is asked to call Investigator Justice at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29119. Anyone with information about any of the shootings can call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policeshootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
4-year-old accidentally shoots grandmother in Erwin
Wounded deputy struggled to aid partner after shooting
Man shot near Durham Cook Out dies from injuries
Group shouted 'We hope they die' about LA county deputies shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Va. man charged with stealing missing Raleigh man's SUV
LATEST: NC has lowest COVID-19 positive rate in the region
Wake County schools update expected on return to classroom
Teen called a hero after saving mother, three children from burning car
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement
Hurricane Sally packs 'historic life-threatening' flooding
This new Krispy Kreme shop churns out 4,500 donuts an hour
Show More
Trump rejects climate change's role in California wildfires
Fayetteville museum reopens with COVID-19 precautions
SUV of Raleigh man found in Va., 39-year-old still missing
'Ugly Photo List' scam targets your information
Walmart launches program to rival Amazon Prime
More TOP STORIES News