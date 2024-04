83-year-old woman robbed, injured at an PNC Bank ATM in Rocky Mount

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for help to identify a robbery suspect.

At around 4 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a robbery at a PNC Bank ATM located at 1280 Benvenue Road.

The victim was identified as 83-year-old Annie Powell.

She was treated for minor injuries.

If you know who this person is, RMRD is asking you to call 252-972-1411.