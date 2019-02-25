9-year-old boy found after police say he ran away from Durham school

UPDATE: The boy has been found safe._____________Durham police are asking for the public's help in finding a 9-year-old boy who apparently ran away from school on Monday.Dawson Clark McMillion was last seen around noon at Creekside Elementary School at 5321 Ephesus Church Road.He is described as a black male, 4-feet, 6-inches tall and approximately 65 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket with yellow stripes on the sides and a yellow hood.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Durham Police Department's main desk at 919-560-4427.