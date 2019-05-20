Man shot by Raleigh officer was vet 'having a flashback,' 911 caller says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5307881" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper11HD flies over large police presence near Raleigh apartment complex

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5307890" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper11HD flew over a large police presence near the Quail Ridge Apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating after a Raleigh officer shot a man near an apartment complex Sunday morning, officials say.It happened in the 5200 block of Falls of Neuse Road.Officials said the Raleigh Fire Department responded to a medical call around 9 a.m."There's a man in the corridor with a knife. He's a vet, um, he's having a flashback," a 911 caller told the operator.When they got there, Michael Anthony Hendricks Jr., 40, began verbally threatening the firefighters, according to officials.Officials said Hendricks, who was carrying a gun in his hand, went up to the first police officer who arrived on scene.In police radio traffic recordings that were released by Raleigh Police Department on Monday an officer can be heard saying, "sounds like he has a knife on him, has possession of a handgun but does not have it on him."Two minutes later, "shots fired. shots fired."The officer, identified as C.T. Melochick, took cover behind a patrol vehicle and ordered Hendricks to drop the gun. Police said Hendricks did not comply with the command, so Melochick fired one shot, hitting Hendricks in the torso.He was then taken to WakeMed."It's kind of unnerving," said one woman who lives near the scene. "But it gets closer to home every day. It's just, you know, right around the house. We're just concerned, all the neighbors are concerned. Everybody wonders what's going on when you see something like that and hear all the sirens."SBI will investigate the shooting and report its findings to the District Attorney.Officials said the officer was wearing a body camera that was operating and recording during the incident. Police are now reviewing video from the incident.Chopper11HD flew over the scene Sunday morning.