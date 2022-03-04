3 men stabbed at Durham nightclub

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three men were stabbed Friday morning at a nightclub in Durham.It happened around 2:30 a.m. at 9ONE9 located on East NC Highway 54.Durham Police Department said all three of the stabbing victims were rushed to the hospital. One of them has life-threatening injuries.Investigators are still working to figure out what happened and who is responsible. Anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.