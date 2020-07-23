A Place at the Table is again filling the need in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular first-of-its-kind restaurant in downtown Raleigh, A Place at the Table, has reopened after a major renovation and expansion.
The "pay what you can" restaurant has seen a surge in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Maggie Kane created the restaurant in 2018 as a place where homeless people, business executives, and others from across the Triangle could share meals together.
Kane said the restaurant has seen a seven-fold increase in demand since the beginning of the pandemic.
After closing for a month, the restaurant is open again, with a new menu and twice as much space.
"It's been so sad for our staff," Kane told ABC11. "We thought it was only going to be three weeks, but we are really excited to be here and see all of our friends, folks we haven't seen in over a month or longer. So it's a joyous day and we are so excited to serve such good food."
Kane's concept has been celebrated across the country and was featured in a GMA segment last December. The network morning show surprised her with a well-deserved break from the cafe.
A Place at the Table is open for walk-up or call-ahead service at 300 W. Hargett St. from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
