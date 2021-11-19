Junior League of Raleigh's 'A Shopping SPREE!' at NC State Fairgrounds, December 2-5

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Now in its 37th year, the Junior League of Raleigh's A Shopping SPREE! is an annual fundraiser that has given people an opportunity to find unique gifts for the holidays. This year the event will take placeGeneral Admission Shopping:Thursday, December 2, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.Friday, December 3, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.Saturday, December 4, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.Sunday, December 5, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.