Junior League of Raleigh's 'A Shopping SPREE!' at NC State Fairgrounds, December 2-5

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Now in its 37th year, the Junior League of Raleigh's A Shopping SPREE! is an annual fundraiser that has given people an opportunity to find unique gifts for the holidays. This year the event will take place December 2-5 in a new location, the Jim Graham Building at the NC State Fairgrounds.
Benefitting the Community
"Proceeds from A Shopping SPREE! help support the Junior League of Raleigh's Center for Community Leadership and community projects in our focus area of promising youth. Since 1930, the League has donated more than $5.5 million and more than 237,000 volunteer hours to programs and projects that impact youth in our community such as AventWest Children's Mentoring, BackPack Buddies, Brentwood Boys & Girls Club, Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, Helping Horse, Heritage Park Community Learning Center, Interact, SAFEchild and StepUp Ministry."
General Admission Shopping:
Thursday, December 2, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday, December 3, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 4, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sunday, December 5, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
