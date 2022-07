ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

According to AARP, older people are often targeted because they have more savings, live alone and may not be as tech savvy as others.

Millions of older adults fall prey to scams and fraud every year.

But there are ways to protect yourself and/or your family members.

