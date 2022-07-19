scienceclub

BASF Science Club: Flowers love pollinators, pipe cleaner insect experiment

EMBED <>More Videos

BASF Science Club: Flowers love pollinators

Pollination is the process where pollen is transferred from one flower to another in order to allow fertilization, this is spread by wind, insects, or other animals. If pollination is not able to occur, plants are not able to grow seeds and plants cannot be made!

Some pollinators you may have heard of are bees, butterflies, wasps, ants, flies, beetles, bats, and birds. In this experiment, the pipe cleaner acts as a pollinator! Click here for the PDF instructions. Share your results on our Facebook page!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencebeesscienceclubbasfscience
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCIENCECLUB
SPONSORED: BASF Science Club: Learn about the greenhouse effect
Black to the Lab looks to pave the way for girls of color in STEM
SPONSORED: Discover how to create an erosion lab at home!
SPONSORED: Ivory Soap Expands Experiment