Pollination is the process where pollen is transferred from one flower to another in order to allow fertilization, this is spread by wind, insects, or other animals. If pollination is not able to occur, plants are not able to grow seeds and plants cannot be made!
Some pollinators you may have heard of are bees, butterflies, wasps, ants, flies, beetles, bats, and birds. In this experiment, the pipe cleaner acts as a pollinator! Click here for the PDF instructions. Share your results on our Facebook page!
BASF Science Club: Flowers love pollinators, pipe cleaner insect experiment
