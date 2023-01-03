WATCH LIVE

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 3:04PM
Register for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive happening today
Join us from 8 am - 6 pm for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive!

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.

Schedule your appointment for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive here

On Wednesday, from 8 am - 6 pm, you can help create new beginnings for those in need by rolling up your sleeve and donating to the ABC11 Together Blood Drive.

Appointments are still available at all of the locations below.

Marriott Raleigh Crabtree Valley
4500 Marriott Drive
Raleigh, NC 27612
Aria Cultural Center
2609 North Duke Street
Durham, NC 27704
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Tony Rand Student Center
2200 Hull Road
Fayetteville, NC 28303

All donors who come to give blood will receive a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card (by email), as well as a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last! The gift cards are courtesy of a partnership between the Red Cross and Amazon.

Additionally, through its partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who give blood, platelets, or plasma Jan. 1-31, 2023, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

If you have questions about your eligibility status, click here for more information or call the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 1-866-236-3276.

January is National Blood Donor Month, so we encourage you to schedule your appointment today. Just go to RedCrossBlood.org (using sponsor code ABC11) or call 1-800-RED CROSS. You can also register using the Blood Donor app.

