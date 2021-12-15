abc11 together perspectives

ABC11 Together Perspectives for December 19, 2021

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for December 19, 2021 features segments on mental health during the holidays, Fayetteville's New Year's Eve Celebration "Night Circus," the NC Chinese Lantern Festival and North Carolina holiday tourism.
Night Circus: A District New Year's Eve Spectacular

Fayetteville's Festival Park will be turned into a fun circus-like atmosphere this New Year's Eve. It's part of the inaugural "Night Circus: A District New Year's Eve Spectacular.

The Cool Spring Downtown District and the City of Fayetteville is presenting the free event that will bring the magic of a traveling circus to Festival Park starting at 7:30PM. The event will also feature a concert starting at 10pm with Rob Base, Coolio, C+C Music Factory, and All-4-One.

Following the concert there will be a countdown to midnight and a fireworks show.

ABC11 Together is proud sponsor of Night Circus: A District New Year's Eve Spectacular.

Click here for more information.
North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival

The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival opened in Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre on November 19, and since then the record crowds have turned out see the spectacular light display. The Chinese artisans began crafting more than 35 all new displays last summer.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of this year's North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival.

Click here for more information.

North Carolina Holiday Tourism

If you're looking for a quick getaway over the holidays you don't have to go far. From skiing in the North Carolina mountains to holiday displays and events throughout the state, you can see and do a lot right here.

Click here for more information on things to do in North Carolina during the Holiday Season.
