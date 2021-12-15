RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for December 19, 2021 features segments on mental health during the holidays, Fayetteville's New Year's Eve Celebration "Night Circus," the NC Chinese Lantern Festival and North Carolina holiday tourism.Fayetteville's Festival Park will be turned into a fun circus-like atmosphere this New Year's Eve. It's part of the inaugural "Night Circus: A District New Year's Eve Spectacular.The Cool Spring Downtown District and the City of Fayetteville is presenting the free event that will bring the magic of a traveling circus to Festival Park starting at 7:30PM. The event will also feature a concert starting at 10pm with Rob Base, Coolio, C+C Music Factory, and All-4-One.Following the concert there will be a countdown to midnight and a fireworks show.ABC11 Together is proud sponsor of Night Circus: A District New Year's Eve Spectacular.The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival opened in Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre on November 19, and since then the record crowds have turned out see the spectacular light display. The Chinese artisans began crafting more than 35 all new displays last summer.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of this year's North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival.If you're looking for a quick getaway over the holidays you don't have to go far. From skiing in the North Carolina mountains to holiday displays and events throughout the state, you can see and do a lot right here.