ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 4, 2020

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- The ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 4, 2020 features segments on ABC11's Operation Save A Life campaign, as well as Durham's Back on the Bull campaign.

Operation Save A Life

In 2019, 117 people died in fires in North Carolina, and across the country more than 2,900 people lost their lives. Many fire deaths are preventable if there is a working smoke detector in a home.

For the 17th year, ABC11 Together is teaming up with Kidde, the NC Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Hospitals and local fire departments to make sure people in need have a working smoke detector in their home.

Back on the Bull

The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated businesses as they were forced to shutdown in the Spring. Now, with more people getting out, Durham is working to let people know they can do it safely in their "Back on the Bull" campaign.

