Durham Bulls Athletic Park to host 2023 ACC Baseball Championship

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023.

The tournament will be held next May 23-28.

DBAP has played host to the ACC Baseball Championship 10 times previously, most recently in 2019.

The tournament single-game attendance record of 11,329 was set in 2013 at DBAP (North Carolina vs. NC State) and still stands as the largest crowd ever to view a college baseball game in the state of North Carolina.

"There's terrific excitement surrounding our return to Durham for the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship," ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said.

For the first time in tournament history, ACC Network will carry all games played Tuesday, May 23 through Saturday, May 27. ESPN or ESPN2 will continue to carry the Sunday Championship Game.

Disney is the parent company of ABC11 and ESPN.