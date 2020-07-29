Sports

ACC football, other sports to begin week of Sept. 7-12

ACC 2019 Footbal schedule

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference said Wednesday that all seven fall sports will begin competition during the week of Sept. 7-12 -- if public health guidance allows.

"As we look ahead to the fall, the safety of our students, staff and overall campus community continues to be our top priority," said Kent Syverud, Chancellor of Syracuse University and the Chair of the ACC Board of Directors. "Today's announcement outlines a specific path for ACC fall sports to return to intercollegiate athletic competition using comprehensive protocols put forward by our ACC Medical Advisory Group. As a league, we understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information evolves in conjunction with local and state health guidelines."

The biggest fall sport, and the driver of so much revenue for universities, is football. The 2020 scheduling model includes 11 games (10 plus one: 10 conference and one non-conference).

All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC, the league said.

"Today's decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference," said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. "The Board's decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise."

The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates

There will be one division this year and Notre Dame will also play a 10-game conference schedule and be eligible to compete in the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game.

The ACC Football Championship Game will be played on either Dec. 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and will feature the top two teams based upon highest conference-game winning percentage

All 15 teams will continue to be part of the ACC's bowl selection process; should Notre Dame win the ACC Football Championship Game they would be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team

The 2020 ACC Football week-by-week schedule and television selections will be released later

The ACC's Medical Advisory Group, is recommending weekly testing for close contact sports, standards for reporting positive test results, and protocols for cleaning and sanitizing competition areas.

