More affordable housing options expected in Wake County

A woody and grassy area off Cross Link Road near Crown Crossing in Southeast Raleigh is the site of the next affordable housing development.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woody and grassy area off Cross Link Road near Crown Crossing in southeast Raleigh is the site of the next affordable housing development in Wake County, 919 at Cross Link.

Wake County Board of Commissioners approved $3 million in funding to support the construction of this new affordable housing development. The City of Raleigh has also committed $3.1 million towards the project.

"There are so many individuals who cannot afford to pay $3,000 a month for a three-bedroom home. That's that's just unrealistic," said Deputy Director of Housing for Wake County, Morgan Mansa.

"The site is located in southeast Raleigh, and so it's an area that traditionally had naturally occurring affordable housing. But that is not the case today, those price points, if you're looking for a new home, if you are looking to rent have gone up significantly," she continued.

Mansa said this new development is considered critical and the need is great.

The apartments will serve families at different income levels, ranging from 30% to 70% of Wake County's area median income.

For a family of four that's less than $79,000 a year.

"That's our first responders, that's our teachers, " she continued.

The proposed rent including utilities could range from $637 to $2,062 a month.

"There's this perception of who needs affordable housing in Wake County, and we need to broaden the scope of who needs it because it is not what you traditionally think," Mansa, continued.

Construction is expected in 2024.