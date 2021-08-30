Durham to welcome Afghan refugees fleeing turmoil of Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Mayor Steve Schewel and other local leaders will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to officially welcome the refugees, saying all people are welcome in Durham.
The refugees are fleeing their home country as the Taliban takes over the county after the collapse of the Afghan government amid the withdrawal of US troops.
World Relief Durham is a group that works with the Afghan refugees as they either select or are assigned Raleigh and Durham as resettlement options under the U.S. Department of State's special immigrant visa program.
"It's been painful to watch," said World Relief Durham director Adam Clark. "We've all seen the very scary footage of people grabbing airplanes and trying to escape cities in long lines of cars. This is certainly an unusual situation, an exceptional set of circumstance where evacuation is really necessary."
Clark said the situation is usually different in the sense that a refugee's arrival takes much longer than what the nation is witnessing right now.
"We are preparing locally to receive some of these families that you're hearing about," Clark said. "We have already received some and we will be receiving more families -- welcoming them here in the Triangle."
Under the US Department of State's SIV program for Afghans and Iraqis, applicants have 25 cities to choose from or be designated as resettlement options. Among those options are Durham and Raleigh.
Between 250 and 300 refugees landed in Philadelphia on Sunday.
"These folks have suffered greatly. They're traumatized, with children with them. We just want to have open arms and a welcoming atmosphere," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.
The refugees are being tested for COVID-19 and then given access to immigration services, along with housing and medical assistance.