'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day

NEW YORK CITY -- The images of September 11, 2001, are seared into our memory, the moments broadcast live to the world.Now, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the WABC-TV Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.What began as a local news breaker on a clear blue-sky morning in lower Manhattan soon became one of the darkest days in American history, and a new, hour-long streaming special, '', documents the heart-pounding, moment-by-moment response of the Eyewitness News team at WABC-TV, with never-before-seen footage from that day and dozens of powerful interviews that resonate with raw emotion."Doing my job and documenting it pays tribute to the people who actually never survived," said WABC-TV photojournalist Glenn Mayrose.The special takes viewers "behind the lens" of 9/11 to tell untold stories of those who were on the frontlines of newsgathering -- from field crews and newsroom staff to Eyewitness News anchors and reporters, past and present, including Bill Ritter, NJ Burkett, Sandra Bookman, Joe Torres, Nina Pineda, Lauren Glassberg, Anthony Johnson, Jim Dolan, Michelle Charlesworth, Diana Williams, Lucy Yang, Stacey Sager, Marcus Solis, John Del Giorno, Jim Hoffer, Tim Fleischer, and Jeff Rossen."And as for us, we were covering it - these families that never were the same again, have a much, much bigger burden than we do," reflects reporter Nina Pineda.' debuts on Monday, August 30, on this station's Connected TV Apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV.