Airplane carrying 20 people crashed at RDU 25 years ago, killing 15

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Twenty-five years ago a passenger airplane crashed at Raleigh Durham International Airport.

Flagship Airlines Flight 3379 was an American Eagle flight from Greensboro to Raleigh carrying 20 people.

The airplane crashed around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, 1994 about four miles from the RDU runway. The weather was foggy and sleeting at the time.

Two pilots and 13 passengers died in the crash. Five passengers survived.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators said the engine failure light came on. When that happened the pilot should have gone through safety procedures to make sure the engine had failed.

In addition to failing to identify if the engine had failed, the pilot did not follow proper procedures for what to do if the engine did fail. NTSB said those factors are why the airplane crashed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rdurduairplaneplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 arrested in Chapel Hill heroin bust
Guskiewicz introduced as UNC's 12th chancellor
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Woman nearly trashed $1M winning lottery ticket
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Teen accused of shooting man who died in Clayton; manhunt continues
Business pays off $3,200 worth of layaway at Wilmington Walmart
Show More
Democrats, Republicans condemn neo-Nazi running for Congress
Durham service dog appears on GMA
Man accused of killing family complained of nagging
1 hurt in officer-involved shooting in Johnston County
Moore County man charged in car ramming, robbery
More TOP STORIES News