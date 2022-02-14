A small airplane crashed off the North Carolina coast Sunday night.
The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer that the crash happened about 4 miles east of Drum Inlet along the Cape Lookout National Seashore.
An air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point reported the aircraft was "behaving erratically" on the radar before the crash.
Three boats and two helicopters were deployed to search for the wrecked plane. There's no word yet about the pilot or any passengers who were on the plane when it crashed.
Airplane crashes off North Carolina coast
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News