Man accused of killing Apex teen in July arrested by US Border Patrol, deputies say

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly five months after a homicide, the Wake County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest has been made in the case of a 17-year-old girl found shot dead inside an Apex home in late July.

Alexander Gandarilla De Lossantos, 19, of Raleigh, was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol on Tuesday and later transferred to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. He is being charged with murder.

Alexander De Lossantos was charged with the murder of his 17-year-old girlfriend back on July 16.

Back in the early morning of July 16, deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 3800 block of Copperhead Road, just south of US-1 near Friendship Road. On arrival, officers found the teen lying on the floor, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Authorities said De Lossantos immediately fled the scene of the fatal shooting. The Wake County Sheriff's Office considered De Lossantos to be "armed and dangerous".

According to the sheriff's office, other family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting.
De Lossantos was extradited to Wake County on Tuesday and is being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.
