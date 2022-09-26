All American Week returns to Fort Bragg after hiatus

It started Monday morning with a division run with thousands of paratroopers.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- All American Week returns to Fort Bragg for the first time since 2019.

It starts Monday morning with a division run with thousands of paratroopers and then continues all week long with events honoring the military's quick response force.

All American Week gives Paratroopers, past and present, a chance to celebrate their service in America's Guard of Honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's an opportunity for us to come back and celebrate what it is to be part of this division, for those who were a part of this division before as well as those who currently serve. They come together and just have the spirit of comradery," Lieutenant Colonel Brett Lea said.

All the events this week are open to the public.

ABC11 will be bringing you coverage all week.