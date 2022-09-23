All American Week kicks off at Fort Bragg on Monday

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- All American Week is back at Fort Bragg starting Monday. All American Week is an annual gathering for the 82nd Airborne Division and their families to celebrate their service.

The event was postponed back in May due to troop deployment in Ukraine, and prior to that it had been cancelled due to COVID-19. So this is the first in-person All American Week since 2019.

It is open to the public and includes sporting competitions, ceremonies and memorials.

A big event on Monday is the Division Run that starts at 6:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, the athletic events will be held starting at 9:00 a.m. A prayer breakfast that is open to the public will also take place at 6:30 a.m. At 11:00 a.m. a memorial ceremony will be held to honor fallen paratroopers.

The induction of 82nd Airborne Division Hall of Fame Inductees will take place Wednesday. This year nine members will be inducted. That takes place at 10 a.m.

All American Week will conclude on Thursday with a Division Review at Pike Field at 10 a.m.

