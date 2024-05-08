See 19-year-old plant bloom for first and only time at North Carolina Botanic Garden

North Carolina Botanic Garden says its 19-year-old American columbo is blooming for the first and only time.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A special plant bloom is happening at the North Carolina Botanic Garden in Chapel Hill.

The plant itself, commonly known as an American columbo, is native to areas located from Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and north all the way into Canada. It is a monocarpic geranium, meaning it only blooms once and then it dies. For the American columbo that bloom may not happen for more than a dozen years.

This particular plant in Chapel Hill is 19 years old.

Botanic garden employees said they expect the flowering of the plant to last through mid-to-late May.

For anyone that can make it to the botanic garden, the flower will be quite a sight to see. It's flowering stalk could grow to 8 feet high. The stem will be a green to purple color with flowers that are light green to white and dotted with purple.

NC Botanic Garden is currently open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. On Thursday until June 13, the museum stays open until 7 p.m. for Twilight Thursdays. On Sunday, the garden is open from 1-5 p.m.

Admission to the garden is free. To learn more about planning your trip, click here.