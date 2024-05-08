Education, antisemitism hot topics in NC legislative session

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Education continues to draw attention from both Republicans and Democrats inside the General Assembly.

Less than a week after the Senate passed a measure to set aside about $500 million for programs allowing taxpayer funds to help K-12 students attend private schools, Republicans, pointed to a surge in applications for Opportunity Scholarship Grants as the reason behind the measure as they continue efforts to support school choice.

Democrats, criticized the party-line vote, accusing Republicans of pouring more resources toward schools with little oversight while limiting funding towards public schools.

Wednesday, lawmakers, parents, students and advocates gathered for a news conference to introduce "The Children's Bill of Rights." The 10 articles were general ideas and not specific policies, though legislators noted previously filed bills addressed these points. The articles are:

Article 1: High-quality childcare and early childhood education

Article 2: An inclusive and accountable public school

Article 3: A safe and healthy learning environment

Article 4: An excellent teacher

Article 5: A supportive principal

Article 6: Ample resources for their school

Article 7: Access to mental health services and fair discipline

Article 8: Nutritious breakfast and lunch

Article 9: Fair Testing

Article 10: Training for education and work opportunities

"We need action. We need leaders in the General Assembly to look beyond party lines. We need policies that don't just sit on paper but work actively in our schools and in our communities," said Bekah Brown, a parent who serves as Policy & Curriculum Specialist with Education Justice Alliance.

"We need a clear road map to get us back on track with a comprehensive remedial plan under Leandro. And we have the funding to meet those recommendations needed to provide the resources so that our students can learn and thrive in school. We cannot be first in business and last in education," added Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, who serves as Senate Democratic Whip and represents Wake County.

According to the National Education Alliance, North Carolina ranked 38th nationally in the 2022-2023 school year in average teacher pay. Governor Cooper's proposed budget calls for an 8.5% increase to starting teacher pay, as well as a $1,500 retention bonus.

"The state of North Carolina has created a strong foundation for educational opportunity of its students. However, maintaining and hiring these amazing teachers requires more funding. By funding the public school system, we can create more awareness and representation. I have had a great opportunity in this school system and I think if we invest more money in public education, we could succeed to bring these items on the Bill of Rights into our schools," said Erin Lee, a junior at Orange High School.

Rep. Julie von Haefen, who represents Wake County, said Democrats have been excluded from budget discussions thus far.

"I'm on the K-12 Committee, we haven't met this short session yet, so I'm not really sure if they're considering any changes at the legislative level," said von Haefen.

DAY OF ADVOCACY

North Carolina Asian Americans Together and 9 Divine, a coalition of Black fraternities and sororities, each held advocacy events Wednesday.

Inside the General Assembly, NCAAT and lawmakers held a news conference inside the State Legislature, as they lobbied for DEI and ethnic studies, an independent redistricting commission, and protecting voting rights.

"With 2024 being such a critical election year, and so many bills on the table, it is energizing to see how our community has risen to the occasion. How we're strong enough to speak out for what we believe in and we're here to advocate for legislation that could make that state better for all of us," said Chevi Khanna Koneru, the Co-Founder and Executive Director of NCAAT.

Divine 9's event was on Halifax Mall and featured an address from the Rev. William Barber, as well as lawmakers, with topics of interest such as healthcare access and educational equity.

"We have to educate our communities about the issues because they are the most affected by the issues. But in order to empower our people, they have to have the knowledge. And so that is why we are here. We are silent because you have to make your presence known in the midst of struggle, in the midst of immense change," said Shamieka Rhinehart, a Divine 9 Working Group Member.

"We hope, first of all, that we get the information that we need to take back home to the constituents. A lot of these individuals represent counties and they can't get to Raleigh to hear what's happening. Right now is a short session (and) we want to make sure that we have all the information we need for individuals to make the best decisions in November about those that they elect in this building," added Marcus Bass of the North Carolina Black Alliance.

Voter turnout amongst these groups - will play a key role in what should be close races across the board.

According to AAPI vote, the Asian American and Pacific Islander population in the state grew by 67% between 2010 and 2022, though advocates continue to stress that they are overlooked in outreach efforts.

"We are honoring the decades of activism that's brought us here today in this press room. You may see it as a simple, insignificant action. But to cast your vote or call your legislator, this is far from insignificant," said Rep. Maria Cervania, who represents Wake County, as she discussed the impact of newly-drawn voting maps.

Meanwhile, Democracy NC notes that the Black voter turnout in 2022 dropped to just 42% compared to the White voter turnout rate of 58%.

SHALOM ACT

Amidst a surge of reported incidents of antisemitism following Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks and ensuring fighting between the terrorist group and Israel in Gaza, the House passed HB 942, known as The SHALOM Act. The bipartisan vote Wednesday afternoon was 105-4, with 11 excused absences.

This measure directs the state to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, which includes but is not limited to drawing comparisons between Israeli policy to that of the Nazis, applying double standards to Israel compared to other democratic nations, and denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, by claiming that the existence of Israel is a racist endeavor. Other points include "Holding Jews collectively responsible for the actions of the state of Israel" and "Accusing the Jews as a people, or Israel as a state, of exaggerating the Holocaust." Earlier in the day, lawmakers and advocates in support of the bill spoke to its importance.

"Having a clear definition is important both symbolically, but even moreso as an educational tool. The Jewish Federation has heard from many, many, many concerned parents with children in high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools who are facing antisemitic bullying from their peers," said Phil Brodsky, who serves as CEO of The Jewish Federation of Greater Raleigh.

House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, was one of the bill's four primary co-sponsors. He explained that the bill was a result of months of discussions.

"While I believe roughly 2% of our population is Jewish, we have seen an inordinate amount of antisemitism behavior and attacks, vandalism, physical assaults, and enough's enough," Moore said.

Moore, who noted the IHRA definition of antisemitism has been adopted by 33 other states, said it was important to have an established definition to apply laws.

Outside the Legislature, a group gathered to voice their opposition to the measure, believing it was too far-reaching.

"This bill adds no new legal protections for Jewish people, who are already protected against biased crimes under existing law. What this bill does do is chill constitutionally protected political speech by using a definition of antisemitism which conflates criticism of Israel with antisemitism," said Reighlah Collins, who serves as Policy Counsel for the ACLU of NC.

Following the vote, Rep. Marcia Morey, a Democrat who represents Durham County, posted on X why she voted against the measure:

"I spoke on the floor explaining my reasons for voting against the Shalom Act. I deplore antisemitism and I deplore hate crimes committed against all people. We should pass a comprehensive hate crime bill but not a bill that could infringe on free speech."

All four House lawmakers who voted against The SHALOM ACT were part of a group of legislators who did not vote on House Resolution 897 last year. That legislation, which was filed on Oct. 10, 2023, declared support for Israel and urged Congress "to offer full and unequivocal support of Israel financially and otherwise for as long as it takes Israel to bring justice in light of the unprovoked attacks on innocent Israeli victims."

If The SHALOM Act ultimately becomes law, it would go into effect July 1 and appropriate $10,000 from the General Fund to the Department of Administration for the 2024-25 fiscal year to fund implementation and education of the act's provisions.