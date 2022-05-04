Community & Events

Fayetteville's 'All American Week' celebration postponed due to troop deployment

EMBED <>More Videos

Fayetteville's 'All-American Week' celebration postponed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The war in Ukraine is postponing 2022's "All American Week" in Fayetteville.

All American Week is an annual gathering for the 82nd Airborne Division and their families to celebrate their service. The event is open the public and includes sporting competitions, ceremonies and memorials.

"All American Week is one of the proudest traditions of this division," commanding general Maj. Gen. Chris LaNeve said. "For this reason, we are postponing to ensure that everyone can be together for this exciting week of activities, camaraderie, and reflection on the sacrifices of our Paratroopers and contributions of this great division to the Nation.

Thousands of soldiers from that division are currently deployed to Poland to support NATO allies during the war.

"All American Week" was scheduled to begin on May 23. It's been pushed to late in September.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfayettevillemilitaryair force
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hundreds march on Raleigh to protest potential reversal of Roe v Wade
Police looking for suspect in string of Braggtown armed robberies
Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates again
Garth Brooks concert at LSU registers as earthquake on Richter scale
CDC pushes masks on public transportation, opinions mixed at RDU
Raleigh teacher starts company to give back
Triangle schools participate in Walk, Bike and Roll to School Day
Show More
Woman dies from injuries sustained in Selma workplace accident
Triangle abortion clinics 'preparing' for impact of court decisions
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
Will abortion rights in NC change if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Campbell Law initiative could help Raleigh renters facing eviction
More TOP STORIES News