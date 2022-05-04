Fayetteville's 'All American Week' celebration postponed due to troop deployment

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The war in Ukraine is postponing 2022's "All American Week" in Fayetteville.
All American Week is an annual gathering for the 82nd Airborne Division and their families to celebrate their service. The event is open the public and includes sporting competitions, ceremonies and memorials.
"All American Week is one of the proudest traditions of this division," commanding general Maj. Gen. Chris LaNeve said. "For this reason, we are postponing to ensure that everyone can be together for this exciting week of activities, camaraderie, and reflection on the sacrifices of our Paratroopers and contributions of this great division to the Nation.
Thousands of soldiers from that division are currently deployed to Poland to support NATO allies during the war.
"All American Week" was scheduled to begin on May 23. It's been pushed to late in September.
