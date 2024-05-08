5-foot iguana caught roaming around Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An iguana was found roaming about a neighborhood Tuesday night in Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police Department (RPD)posted a photo of the five-foot-long reptile to social media saying the creature "must have gotten confused."

RPD said the iguana was taken to an NC Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

According to National Geographic, iguanas are among the largest lizards in the Americas and average around 6.5 feet long and weigh about 11 pounds.

Although iguanas are not indigenous to North Carolina, they are among the most popular reptile pets in the United States. National Geographic reports most captive iguanas die within the first year but others are often turned loose or given to reptile rescue groups.

Raleigh Police are asking for the public's help reporting any other sightings of the reptile around the city.

