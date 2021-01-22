West Virginia man dies from injuries after Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A West Virginia man has died on Thursday after being shot in Fayetteville last week.Just before midnight on January 13, Fayetteville police responded to the 2000 block of Fargo Drive off of Owen Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from gunshot injuries and immediately took him to the hospital.A little more than a week later, Allan Ray McCormick, 43, of West Virginia died from injuries related to the shooting, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-3499 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.